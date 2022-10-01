5G is like a digital Kamdhenu, the heavenly cow that grants whatever we desire, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said 5G would help in accelerating India's growth by making the country a 40-trillion dollar economy by 2047, up from $3 trillion today.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress on October 1 which saw the launch of 5G services in the country, the billionaire businessman said the next generation of telecom services would help in the dual goals of acceleration of growth and inclusion in the development.

5G would accelerate India's growth and help inclusive development by increasing the per capita income to 20,000 dollars from 2,000 dollars.

"Therefore it will not be an exaggeration to say that 5G is like a digital Kamdhenu, the heavenly cow that grants whatever we desire," Ambani said.

The 65-year-old industrialist said Reliance Jio would deliver 5G in every town, taluka and tehsil of the country by December of 2023.

"Most of Jio's 5G is made in India and thus carries the stamp of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Ambani said, referring to the government’s push for self-reliance.

"India may have started a little late, yet I want to assure all of you that we will finish first by rolling out 5G services across the length and breadth of India," he said.

"As an industry, we will also ensure the highest quality and most affordable rates than anywhere else in the world.”

Tech revolution on the fast track

5G would help in providing quality healthcare to rural areas by turning hospitals into smart hospitals, he said. The next wave of wireless network can also bridge gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitsation, he said.

"5G can make available powerful tools for small-scale industries and commercial enterprises as are used by large captial intensive businesses," Ambani said.

By bringing artificial intelligence into every domain, 5G can "power India's emergence as the world's intelligence capital", he said. "This will make India a major exporter of high value-added digital solutions and services."

The next wave

The department of telecommunciatons had in August received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum sale.

Reliance Jio is betting big on its standalone 5G architecture through which it can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

The company earlier said most telecom operators at present were deploying a version of 5G called non-standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure.

In terms of speed, the thumb rule for 5G is 100 Mbps, though it may vary. The broad consensus for 4G is that it is in the range of 60-70 Mbps.

