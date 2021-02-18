5G trial approvals from DoT likely in two weeks: Report

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is likely to clear applications for 5G trials submitted by telecom companies (telcos) in two weeks.

This comes on the heels of the Parliamentary Committee on IT questioning the DoT regarding delays in starting trials to deploy 5G technology in India.

Applications submitted by Bharti Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are likely to be cleared in the coming two weeks, The Economic Times reported.

A source told the paper the DoT secretary's office and other officials are "directly involved in the discussion with telcos."

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Officials held meetings with telcos to discuss the "5G trials roadmap" earlier this week, it added.

Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi did not respond to queries, as per the report.

The DoT had earlier in February told the Parliamentary Panel it will begin 5G trials in two-three months time.

The DoT’s response came after the Parliamentary Panel, in its report, questioned the delay in deployment of 5G trials. It noted that 5G trials not yet being permitted is “in complete contradiction to what the DoT informed the committee in February 2020” while seeking grants for FY21.

It further noted: “the government has allowed all applications for 5G trials in a limited area and for a limited time to test potential 5G India specific use cases” and questioned the delay when DoT has “categorically stated that there are no major issues confronting trials in the country.”

The Panel also asked for reasons for the delay given that TSPs had submitted their applications in January 2020, and added that trials “are an essential prerequisite for building 5G ecosystem” and the DoT needs to take the issue of early conduct of 5G trials “more seriously.”

It added that “any further delay will only have an adverse impact on building India’s 5G ecosystem and launching of 5G services.”

The DoT had received 16 applications for 5G field trials in January 2020.