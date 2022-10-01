5G stands for 5 goals towards healthcare, education, job creation: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy to buy 20% stake in US-based Caelux for $12 million. Reliance New Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries on September 23 announced investment of $12 million into US-based Caelux to acquire 20 percent stake. Reliance New Energy (RNEL) and Caelux have also entered into a strategic partnership agreement for technical collaboration and commercialisation of latter’s technology, Reliance said in an exchange filing. Caelux is involved in development of perovskite-based solar technology. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said 5G was an acronym for Five Goals that will help bring marked improvement in providing education, healthcare, bridging digital divide, making India world's intelligence capital and so on.

While addressing the India Mobile Congress where the country's 5G services was first launched, Ambani said that the "5 Goals" will transform the nation.

Ambani said that 5G and 5G-enabled digital solutions will bring affordable and high-quality education within the reach of citizens.

"This will help young Indians realise their full potential by arming them with world-class capabilities and competencies so that they can earn more and make India globally competitive," he said.

Second, Ambani said that 5G can deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into smart hospitals without much additional investment.

"This will make services of best doctors digitally available anywhere in India, dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of diagnostics, and enable real-time clinical decision-making. All this will enhance health, wealth and happiness of all Indians," the Reliance chairman said.

Third, he said that 5G can bridge the digital divide between urban and rural India by accelerating digitisation and data management of agriculture, services, trade, informal sector and so on.

He said 5G will also help in making available powerful productivity tools that are used by large capital-intensive businesses to small-scale industry and commercial enterprises. "This will drive modernisation and profitability of all sectors of India's economy."

Lastly, he said that 5G services will bring the artificial intelligence into every domain, which in turn will make India "world's intelligence capital".

"This will help India become a major exporter of high value-added digital digital solutions and services," he said. "Achieving these five goals will trigger a huge explosion of entrepreneurship in our country, which in turn will attract even larger investments and create millions of new jobs for our young people."

Reliance Jio is betting big on its 5G standalone architecture which can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

The company had earlier explained that most telecom operators at present are deploying a version of 5G called non-standalone 5G, which is essentially a 5G radio signal delivered over an existing 4G infrastructure.

Standalone 5G uses the 5G New Radio (NR) access network which is a set of standards that replaces the LTE network 4G wireless communications standard.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.