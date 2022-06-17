English
    5G spectrum auction: DoT invites players for pre-bid conference on June 20

    The pre-bid conference is the first major event in the detailed auction timetable that is mentioned in the bid document.

    PTI
    June 17, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    Representational Image

    The telecom department on Thursday issued a notice for holding the 5G spectrum auction-related pre-bid conference on June 20. The pre-bid conference is the first major event in the detailed auction timetable that is mentioned in the bid document.

    The government will, next month, auction about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services including ultra-high-speed internet, and has also given its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the big tech firms. As much as 72 GHz of spectrum will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.

    Towards this, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Thursday issued a circular stating that "a pre bid conference on NIA (Notice Inviting Applications) for spectrum auction will be held on June 20, 2022 (Monday) at 11 AM to 1 PM." The meeting, to be held in DoT, can also be attended through video conferencing, it told prospective bidders.

    Meanwhile, some analysts are of the view that the spectrum auction is unlikely to see a massive bidding war and telecom companies may choose to be selective on the quantum, in the backdrop of likely demand supply imbalance and annual auctions. "Telcos may be selective on the quantum this time given the likely demand supply imbalance and annual auctions," JP Morgan said in a note.

    More than adequate spectrum is available for the three operators, it said, adding "hence we don't expect a bidding war in the auction".
