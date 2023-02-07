English
    5G smartphone shipments in India surge by 74% in 2022: CMR

    According to the CyberMedia Research (CMR) report, Xiaomi led the overall smartphone market with a 21 per cent market share while Samsung led in the shipment of 5G smartphones with a 23 per cent market share.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 10:15 PM IST
    Driven by a resilient consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, the premium smartphone market continued to gain traction, the report said. (Representative image)

    Shipments of 5G smartphones spurted by 74 per cent in 2022 even as overall mobile phone shipments declined by 8 per cent in the year, CyberMedia Research said on Tuesday.

    Driven by a resilient consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, the premium smartphone market continued to gain traction, the report said.

    In fact, the uber-premium smartphone segment (over Rs 1 lakh) grew a whopping over 95 per cent year-over-year.