5G roll-out | Was it 'publicity stunt'? Juhi Chawla breaks silence on lawsuit

Actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla, on August 8, has fired back at the claims that her recent lawsuit challenging the roll-out of 5G wireless network was just a "publicity stunt".

Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt.

In a 14-minute long video, she broke silence against the allegations and presented data and records on the studies which she started eleven years ago in 2010.

Addressing the case and the fine slapped on her, the actress said, "Whatever transpired in June, left me feeling hurt and confused. On one hand, I received some bad press and publicity, on the other, I received heartwarming messages from unknown people telling me they were genuinely and completely in support.

One such message was from a group of farmers in Maharashtra which brought tears to my eyes. They wished to carry out a voluntary drive to collect a small sum of money from each of their 10,000 farmer communities to help me pay the hefty penalty I had been fined with."

"Moments like these made me grateful that no matter what, I had lent a voice to the health concerns of many, many simple people of my country. When the storm died down, and I could see more clearly, I became calm and strong because I realised what an important, timely, relevant and impacting question I had raised. Had it not been so, would the world have erupted the way it did?!" she said.

"All this while I remained silent because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11-year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the glaring ignorance of certain authorities in this regard. I hope you can take some time to watch this video," Juhi said in a statement.

Justice J R Midha said the plaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.

The court had described the plea as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity". She was also trolled on social media for the case.

The Delhi HC said the suit filed was to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in the repeated disruptions thrice by unknown miscreants who continued disruptions despite repeated warnings.

On June 4, the court also dismissed Chawla's lawsuit against the implementation of 5G technology. In its order, the court said that the plaintiffs had abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh.

The Delhi High Court in July granted a week to the actress and two others to deposit Rs 20 lakh in costs imposed on them for abusing the process of law.

The plea was filed on May 31 through advocate Deepak Khosla, claiming that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth’s ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, has said if the telecom industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

The suit has sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.