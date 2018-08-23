App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

5G panel suggests opening of new spectrum bands

The panel, which submitted its report to the government today, gave wide-ranging recommendations to drive India's 5G aspirations entailing areas like spectrum policy, regulatory policy, education and standards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The steering committee set up to chart India's 5G road map today recommended additional spectrum for fuelling the next-generation of wireless services, and suggested that the allocation of the first tranche of such radiowaves be announced this year.

The economic impact of 5G is expected to be over 1 trillion dollars, the report said.

"5G is a massive new opportunity it can be leveraged for major societal transformation," Prof AJ Paulraj, who chaired the committee, told reporters here.

He said that 5G road map pursued by India should not only move the country forward but also result in progress of weaker sections of society.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #AJ Paulraj #Business #Companies #India

