App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

58% ads target women exclusively, 35% target both genders: Kantar report

The AdReaction report noted that 58 percent ads on air target women exclusively, and only 35 percent are targeted towards both genders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Marketers in India are missing potential opportunities to reach out to men in the categories where both genders are equal decision makers, according to a Kantar report.

It revealed the disconnect between consumer and business opinions of gender portrayals in advertising.

The AdReaction report noted that 58 percent ads on air target women exclusively, and only 35 percent are targeted towards both genders.

While the clear majority of marketers globally (more than 75 percent) think they are avoiding gender stereotypes, 76 percent of female consumers and 71 percent of male consumers believe that the way theyre portrayed in advertising is completely out of touch, it said.

related news

It noted that globally, gender-balanced brands drive greater brand value while brands that skew towards men tend to underperform and are valued on average $9 billion less, while only one in three brands achieve this balance in India.

In the wake of the 'MeToo' movement, the industry globally claims they are actively designing for both genders and representing them in a progressive context. But less female marketers are convinced with the way they're portraying men in the advertisements, it said.

It observed that getting the gender placement right is important, especially from a digital and static perspective because it can be used as a targeting and optimisation variable in these channels.

It also noted that new information has the highest receptivity in India, more than 50 percent men and women become more positive towards the ads that have new information.

This is closely followed by humour which has a critical role to play in improving the ad receptivity with both genders.

"The report highlights that the bulk of ads in India are targeted at women; but marketers appear to be targeting them led more by stereotypes. Gender targeting should not be an either or decision and we need to challenge these outdated assumptions. From a portrayals perspective, more emphases need to be made towards aspirational and authoritative roles.

The industry as a whole needs to be more aware than ever that things need to change, said Vishikh Talwar-managing director- Kantar Millward Brown, South Asia.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #advertisement #Business #Marketing

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Opposition Has Become Pakistan’s Weapon, Repeats What the Imran Khan ...

Manmohan Singh Was Not as Determined and Strong on Terror as Modi, Say ...

Govind Pansare Case: Irked over Probe, HC Says State a 'Laughing Stock ...

Kolkata Police Files Chargesheet Against Pacer Mohammed Shami

Why Uneasy JDS-Congress Alliance May Turn Out to be a Boon for BJP in ...

'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' BJP Slogan For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Arun ...

Varun Dhawan Reveals New Kalank Poster and Twitter is Reminded of Baah ...

Wholesale Inflation Rises to 2.93% in February

SC Appoints Amicus Narasimha the Mediator in BCCI State Association Ca ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Month on from Pulwama terror attack: From death of 42 CRPF jawans, IAF ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Arun Jaitley castigates Opposition over response to Balakot strikes, a ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.