'57% prof would switch careers to get closer to dream job'

Most professionals are changing jobs and careers with 57 percent respondents saying they would consider switching careers to get closer to their dream job, according to a survey.

LinkedIn's new Career Pathways survey revealed that one in three Indian professionals feel like they are 'career sleepwalking' and feel stagnant though they are on a treadmill going nowhere.

About 57 percent said they would consider career pivoting in order to build a more fulfilling career, it added.

However, an impact on their pay packets and designation is deterring as it hindered close to 51 percent from making the switch.

The first Career Pathways India survey by LinkedIn, was done with more than 5,000 full-time professionals across 11 cities in India.

Professional places greater value on doing what they love as a career choice (73 percent) followed by a healthy work-life balance (70 percent) and a job that makes them a lot of money (57 percent) while 56 percent of respondents said a job that provides learning and growth opportunities is also important, it said.

While 62 percent professionals had chosen their careers because it is something they have always wanted to do, 53 percent chose their careers as it fulfils them and only 38 percent said they chose it because it makes them a lot of money.

"Today's professionals want a lot more fulfilment from their jobs and careers and wish to be empowered to change roles and sectors," LinkedIn country head, India, Mahesh Narayanan said.

In terms of job stickiness, professionals are job-hopping more than ever before with one in three millennials (33 percent) has had two jobs within the last five years, compared to one in five Gen X respondents (20 percent).

While job hopping amongst professionals has increased, the motivations for changing careers and job is different across generations, the survey revealed.

Over a third of Gen X respondents value the presence of clear career trajectory within their current job, compared to just under one in five Baby Boomer (born in late 1960s), respondents (19 percent), it added.

Younger professionals are much more open to change, and are discussing change with their managers, especially if it gives them more opportunity for learning and development.

Nearly 61 percent of millennials said they would consider switching careers compared to only 18 percent of Baby Boomers, the survey said.