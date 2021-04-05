57% Indian businesses experience unexpected downtime in 2020 due to data loss

The survey found 35 percent of IT users and 11 percent of IT professionals did not know if their data was modified without their knowledge.

With a majority of businesses shifting to online work options due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisations now have additional aspects to factor in – data loss, data protection and privacy. And, many are failing.

A global survey by security firm Acronis found that 57 percent of Indian organisations experienced unexpected downtime due to data loss in 2020, the Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Notably, this is despite 70 percent of Indian companies running as many as 10, and the remaining 30 percent running more than 10 simultaneous solutions to meet their cybersecurity and data protection requirements, the Cyber Protection Week survey found.

The survey had 4,400 respondents from 22 countries, including India. As per the survey report, investing in more solutions did not deliver more protection but in many cases “created greater complexity and less visibility for the IT team.”

Rustom Hiramaneck, General Manager – South Asia at Acronis said the survey “clearly illustrates that using separate tools to address individual types of exposures is complicated, inefficient, and costly.”

He added: “These findings confirm our belief that the smarter approach is cyber protection, which unifies data protection, cybersecurity, and endpoint management in one.”

Among the big challenges the report said is “significant gap in awareness” among users of what security capabilities are available.

The survey found 35 percent of IT users and 11 percent of IT professionals did not know if their data was modified without their knowledge. The numbers globally are more dismal – standing at 63 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Further, 10 percent of IT users were unaware if their anti-malware solution bars zero-day threats, compared to 43 percent globally – even while 53 percent claim they have it.

Among professionals, 20 percent Indian IT pros did not know if their organisation is subject to data privacy regulations compared to 13 percent globally – this signals “tremendous risk of major fines for potential compliance violations in 2021,” the survey report noted.

For users too, around 98 percent in India spent more time on their devices in 2020 of which 85 percent took “extra steps” to secure those devices. Further, 35 percent of Indian users and 41 percent global users said they did not update their device at least for a week, even after being notified of a patch.

For backups, 98 percent claim to do it of which 40 percent claim to do it daily – despite this 90 percent reported “irretrievable loss of data at least once.”