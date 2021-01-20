55% millennials say WFH significantly increased their time spent on email: Survey

Representative image

As much as 55 percent of millennials in India feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, found a survey.

The on-going global crisis has disrupted the way people work. Millennials across the country have been working from home for the last 8-10 months. This has led to a change in their usual work routines as well as their email usage patterns, said the survey by Gmail-based customer service solution for teams Hiver.

Nine must-have products for your home office in 2021

The survey highlighted that as many as 60 percent of millennials believe that long email interactions hamper productivity while working from home.

The survey also revealed that 57 percent of millennials feel the need to constantly check their work email every few hours while working remotely.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Over 52 percent of the millennials surveyed said they now check their email as soon it lands in their inbox, which is up by 10 percent from before WFH began.

The survey also found that over 56 percent of millennials continuously aim to hit ‘Inbox Zero’ - which is a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times.

Over 67 percent of millennials chose a mix of chat platforms and video conferencing tools (Zoom, Google e-meet, MS Teams, Slack, etc), while 25 percent mentioned WhatsApp and 8 percent preferred emails, when asked about their preferred collaboration tool to connect with colleagues while working from home.

"As the threat of the pandemic continues, work from home has become a norm. Even as organisations have adopted virtual collaboration tools to make teamwork effective, email continues to drive maximum connections within organisations and externally as well. With automation and integration of advanced technology, Hiver is working towards redefining email management and helping teams stay productive," Hiver CEO Niraj Ranjan Rout said.