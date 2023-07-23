50 years on, Watergate is a reminder of journalism’s power to do good

Richard Nixon during a press conference in 1973. Watergate marked the nadir of American democracy, but it was also one of the high points of journalism in the country. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Former US president Donald Trump’s current courtroom travails are a throwback to another US president’s infamous run-ins with the law which ultimately led to his resignation and a presidential pardon which probably saved him the ignominy of facing criminal charges.

It was on July 23, 1973, that then US president Richard Nixon refused to turn over the presidential tape recordings to a special Senate committee or the prosecutor investigating probably the biggest political scandal in US history. That event has gone into popular usage as Watergate, a political scandal so far-reaching in its consequences that the suffix gate is attached to almost anything with the stench of political corruption or even general sleaze. Thus, the 2013 Indian parliamentary investigation into allegations of bribery against several senior officials and helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland over the purchase of a new fleet of helicopters, was called Choppergate, while in 2004, when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's breast during the halftime show of Super Bowl, it was promptly dubbed Nipplegate.

Indeed, Trump, who has been indicted on charges of withholding classified documents, appears to be a lightweight when one sets his alleged crimes against those that finally drove Nixon’s shameful exit from the office of president.

Thanks to several books and movies like All the President’s Men, Secret Honour, Nixon, Frost/Nixon and Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, the highlights of the scandal are well-known and often discussed. Its genesis lay in the Defense Department’s secret history of the Vietnam War, dubbed the Pentagon Papers which the New York Times and the Washington Post published in June 1971. Following orders from the top to plug leaks in the administration, a special unit aptly named “plumbers” stole into a psychiatrist’s office to find files on Daniel Ellsberg, the former defence analyst who leaked the Pentagon Papers.

From thereon, things degenerated very rapidly. In June 1972, five people, one of whom said he worked for the CIA, were caught as they were in the process of bugging the offices of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate hotel and office complex, which ultimately lent its name to the scandal. And when in October 1972, the Post reported that FBI agents had nailed down that the break-in at the hotel was part of a well-funded and well-orchestrated campaign of political spying and sabotage conducted on behalf of the Nixon reelection effort, the wheels had started coming off his administration.

Yet, that December, Nixon won a massive mandate and immediately on re-election began efforts to stymie and cover up the investigations. When on July 23, 1973, he refused to turn over the presidential tape recordings to the Senate Watergate committee or the special prosecutor, his guilt was evident.

His impeachment on charges of obstruction of justice took another year but in August 1974, he finally became the first, and till date only, US president to resign.

Watergate marked the nadir of American democracy, but it was also one of the high points of journalism in the country. The entire sordid episode was exposed thanks to the meticulous and dogged investigations of several intrepid journalists, notably the Washington Post duo of Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward. Bernstein, who had been at the Post since 1966 covering the local courts and police, was, according to Post publisher Katharine Graham’s autobiography, Personal History, in serious danger of being asked to go for his irresponsible expence account. Woodward was different. He had been a staffer for the paper for just eight months when he was asked to get on the story. Such was his love for journalism that he had already become notorious for always being in and around the office. In an interview Woodward said: “I loved the place. I loved the feel of the newsroom – the intensity, the mystery, the unexpected things that happened.”

Both of them have become a part of journalism folklore, models for young reporters for their passion for the profession and the tenacity they have brought to it. Equally, journalism stood vindicated following the resignation of Nixon, its power and impact for public good endorsed by the events of those fateful days.

Today as we grapple with half truths and post truths, it is an abject lesson on why we need a free and unbiased media.