you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:08 PM IST

5 unique ways to finance your business


There is no denying the fact that every business needs access to funds, whether they are just starting out or aiming to scale. While there are direct and traditional ways to access sources of finance, they may do more harm than good in the long run.

If you are exploring new sources of finances, here are some creative ones to help your business lift off the ground:

Factoring

If you are already operational with a proven record of sales, you can leverage Factoring to sell your receivables at a discount and get up-front cash. As a financing method, this makes the most sense for companies who have long order cycles to fulfill before they actually get paid. If you choose to go down this road, ensure that the fee you pay is affordable.

  1. Crowdfunding


Crowdfunding is a comparatively easier and effective method to raise money at a relatively low cost. It makes perfect sense for creative projects that have a funding goal to meet within a set period of time. While crowdfunding is not suitable as a long-term funding option, it is one single and one-off ideas that are both innovative and risky to take up.

  1. Angel Investment


Pitching to an angel investor is one of the oldest and most effective tricks in the book. These are individuals who have a keen interest in small businesses and upcoming startups. Most of these individuals are also former entrepreneurs who can offer valuable business advice along with the capital.

  1. Government initiatives


The Government has introduced financing schemes to help SMEs. For instance, you can avail loan up to Rs 1 crore under the MSME Business Loan Scheme in 59 minutes. Likewise, the MUDRA Loan Scheme extends financial assistance to micro-units for up to a requirement of Rs 10 lakh; and the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises offers collateral-free credit for new and existing business units up to Rs 10 lakh.

  1. Customers

This might sound too good to be true, but customers can also fund your business. This is usually done by setting up the right payment terms, such as advanced payments. But some brands have also leveraged innovative schemes over the years to explore the full potential of this strategy. For instance, Starbucks uses its rewards program to convert its customers to creditors, who can load their gift cards/app wallets with cash. This turns them into a source of $1.6 billion that is borrowed at an effective interest rate of negative 10%.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:08 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.