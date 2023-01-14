 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5 things SMEs should know before taking the social media plunge

M Muneer
Jan 14, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Yes, it is free but that doesn’t mean that business will flow freely once you are on social media. You need to think, plan and define your goals to make a success of it

There are more than 4.7 billion social media users in the world, who on average spend 2 hours on various platforms every day. That is a lot of time, which marketing teams must want to make use of to reach out and engage with the target audience. It is also a cost-effective opportunity for SMEs to reach out and promote their business.

Social media can be used to build a brand, create stories, forge relationships and of course, sell products and services. Companies like Meta, formerly Facebook, targeted the SME sector for building their revenue streams and WhatsApp, which is owned by the tech giant, has started business accounts and mobile wallets. There is huge potential for commerce through social media as traditional media struggles to offer returns on marketing investment.

Over the next few articles, I will outline some pointers for SMEs to drive business through social media. As per CRISIL, more than 50 percent of SMEs have already adopted digital sales platforms.

Global reach and it is free

Reaching out to potential clients is a major benefit of promoting a business on social media, which is easy to use and manage. If you are not going for paid advertising, then it is cost-free. But you do need a social media strategy just as you need one for marketing but once done, it is mainly tactical. Research shows that social media activities directly impact customer perception and even sales.

In 2023, more SMEs will use social media, which is industry-agnostic, for paid advertising. Many SMEs have done quite well in revenue growth using social media during the coronavirus years. Some have made global forays too.