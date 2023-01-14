5 things SMEs should know before taking the social media plunge

There are more than 4.7 billion social media users in the world, who on average spend 2 hours on various platforms every day. That is a lot of time, which marketing teams must want to make use of to reach out and engage with the target audience. It is also a cost-effective opportunity for SMEs to reach out and promote their business.

Social media can be used to build a brand, create stories, forge relationships and of course, sell products and services. Companies like Meta, formerly Facebook, targeted the SME sector for building their revenue streams and WhatsApp, which is owned by the tech giant, has started business accounts and mobile wallets. There is huge potential for commerce through social media as traditional media struggles to offer returns on marketing investment.

Over the next few articles, I will outline some pointers for SMEs to drive business through social media. As per CRISIL, more than 50 percent of SMEs have already adopted digital sales platforms.

Global reach and it is free

Reaching out to potential clients is a major benefit of promoting a business on social media, which is easy to use and manage. If you are not going for paid advertising, then it is cost-free. But you do need a social media strategy just as you need one for marketing but once done, it is mainly tactical. Research shows that social media activities directly impact customer perception and even sales.

In 2023, more SMEs will use social media, which is industry-agnostic, for paid advertising. Many SMEs have done quite well in revenue growth using social media during the coronavirus years. Some have made global forays too.

What’s your plan? Approach social media with a plan. Don’t just do sporadic stuff and lose interest if nothing comes of it. It is a long haul. You need to be persistent and not with the same messaging. A Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin or Twitter account doesn’t mean business will just roll in. Approach social media as you would enter a cold sea. Feet first and test the waters. Without a plan, no initiative can succeed. Scenarios, planning and strategising are all part of it. SMEs should realise that even free is not free since they will have to commit considerable time and effort to make an impact to reap benefits. Planning the social media foray takes some time but it will help in getting resources organised for good entry and support. There are different ways organisations plan marketing through social media, here are a few tips: 1 Decide on results This is an important first step. Remember the TRAMS model – Timely, Relevant, Achievable, Measurable and Specific – while setting the deliverables. If you are using a strategy execution model like the balanced scorecard, it is much easier to set clear strategic business goals. Remember, the number of likes or shares is not the goal but traffic to the website, brand recall, leads, etc is what you should aim for. 2 Audit social media This is important if you are using this already in some form. Check what is working for you and what is not. If you have not started using it as yet, get some information on the use case scenario for your industry. 3 What’s competition up to? Check how your industry peers are approaching and using social media. Understanding this will enable you to find a unique strategy for your entry. Check if competitors have gained or lost with their campaigns here. 4 Set a calendar for action Activities have to be planned for at least a quarter in advance. When to start what and at what intervals? Content for different postings and different target customers. Which platforms will be important? It all has to be thought through. You cannot have a text message on Instagram as you do on Twitter. What are the best times to post on different platforms? Have a mix of content as well. Focus on communicating what you have and entertain or educate your audience. Do not hard sell right away or offer discounts. 5 Experiment Learn what companies are doing. Check out accounts of big players and also startups. Ideas can come from any industry. Innovation is the name of the game — think video blogs, podcasts, third-party testimonials, etc. Done right, social media can be beneficial for SMEs. In the next article, I will outline some tips for promoting your business on social media.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.

READ MORE