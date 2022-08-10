5 sales metrics to fast-track business growth

Red-hot inflation, slowing rural consumption, goods and services (GST) complications and the general decline of the unorganised sector are making it hard for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to drive sales and growth.

As is with major business initiatives, an investment in adopting sales enablers requires making a business case. But, unlike other functions, sales and marketing processes are matured and there are enough performance metrics to evaluate investment effectiveness. SMEs can learn from these to measure sales efficiency as well as investment effectiveness.

Start by outlining the impact on the execution of sales as a process. Every enterprise has hundreds of sales factors that can be measured, however, not more than five such metrics are needed for execution to succeed.

Five metrics impact revenue attainment the most—number of opportunities or leads in the pipeline, average deal size, success rate, length of the sales cycle and the number of “active” sales staff.

There is a mathematical relationship between these performance metrics and sales revenue. By measuring these and improving them incrementally, revenue growth can improve dramatically.

With our work with SMEs, we found that a 5 percent improvement in each metric yields a 26 percent increase in revenue. Some facts:

>> If your salesperson is pursuing on average 100 leads per annum, they should now look at 105.

>> If your average deal size is Rs 1,00,000, a 5 percent increase is Rs 1,05,000.

>> If your current success rate is 50 percent, it will be 53 percent now.

>> If the length of the sales cycle is 26 weeks, it will be 24 weeks now.

>> If the number of full-time salespeople is 50, the target for “active” headcount is 53.

How will the sales process impact these performance metrics?

Increase in leads

The critical benefit is in the time required to create customer-facing sales materials. By using automation tools that are aplenty and cheap, SMEs can create reasonably good content and personalise messaging. This will free up time to drive more important value-adding sales activities.

Enable the sales team to deliver customer-centric messaging and you will see a remarkable improvement in converting leads to qualified opportunities.

Bigger deal size

Many SMEs are into solutions selling instead of products. They rightly assume that if executed properly, this will differentiate them from rivals selling products with almost similar features.

The solutions-selling strategy essentially covers a macro revenue generating capability and can be sold within a single sales cycle.

It is not enough to tell the sales team to go sell solutions they also need to be given proper training. Enable the sales team with the right tools for assessing client needs and coming up with solutions. Technology can be of help in institutionalising up-selling and cross-selling.

Higher success rate

Supporting a sales staff to deliver a specific customer-value proposition will directly impact their success rate. Equip them with the latest industry and customer data, discovery guides, competitive intelligence and FAQ on objection handling, etc. A cloud-enabled mobile or hand-held device will save time and help them prepare well for the sales pitch.

By answering customer questions and providing industry data on productivity, etc, sales teams will earn customers’ respect, eventually leading to sales.

Smaller sales cycle

Sales cycles across all industries have been steadily increasing because of multiple macro and micro factors. Economic conditions, policy ping-pongs and increasingly complex customer needs have had an impact on the duration of the sales cycle as well as the number of decision-makers involved in the buying process.

Increase in the “active” headcount

Attrition in sales is high, though it varies from industry to industry—it is about 12 percent in chemicals and 40 percent in retail.

Recruiting and training a new salesperson takes time and is expensive. “Active” sales force may be less than the optimum level. Helping and supporting the sales staff in the above four areas will help in retaining talent and increase the “active” sales headcount.

If SME owners can shorten that ramp-up time, they will be able to increase the “active” sales headcount and as a result, increase revenue.