5 new judges appointed to SC to take oath on February 6

The five new judges appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday will take the oath of office at 10.30 am on February 6, sources in the apex court said.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will administer the oath to the five judges in a ceremony on the top court premises, they said.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.