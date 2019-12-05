App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

5 MW solar power plants to be set up in Noida

The decision is yet to be made through e-tendering process for finalisation of contractor for installation, operation and maintenance for 25 years of the 5 MW solar photovoltaic plants, Tyagi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rooftop solar panels generating 5 megawatts of electricity are in the offing at various locations of the city, Noida Authority officials said on December 5. A request for proposal has already been prepared to invite tenders for the work, which is estimated to be completed in 12 months at a cost of around Rs 43 lakh, a senior official said.

"11 locations have been selected for installation of solar photovoltaic power plants that would together generate 5 MW of power," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

The power plants will be set up as per the Resco model, according to the officials.

The power plants will be set up as per the Resco model, according to the officials.

In Resco, the bidders intend to take a rooftop owned by some other entity on mutually agreed terms and conditions, including lease agreement from the roof top owners, and enter into the power purchase agreement with rooftop owner for supply of solar power, said the officials.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Business #India #solar power

