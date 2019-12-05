5 MW solar power plants to be set up in Noida

Rooftop solar panels generating 5 megawatts of electricity are in the offing at various locations of the city, Noida Authority officials said on December 5. A request for proposal has already been prepared to invite tenders for the work, which is estimated to be completed in 12 months at a cost of around Rs 43 lakh, a senior official said.

"11 locations have been selected for installation of solar photovoltaic power plants that would together generate 5 MW of power," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said.

The decision is yet to be made through e-tendering process for finalisation of contractor for installation, operation and maintenance for 25 years of the 5 MW solar photovoltaic plants, Tyagi said.

The power plants will be set up as per the Resco model, according to the officials.