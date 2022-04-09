5 must-dos before launching a telemarketing campaign

If you are an SME in the business-to-business (B2B) space, you know that your campaigns are a lot different from the mass-marketing campaigns of your business-to-consumer counterparts.

In B2B, you need to focus on direct marketing, personal selling and a lot of telemarketing. Without these targetted campaigns, you will not be able to engage your prospects and build your brand.

B2B campaigns need either an internal or an external call centre. Ideally, the internal one works best, as the staff have a deeper knowledge of the business and solutions on offer.

An external call centre will help cut costs and get you the specific prospects. They are probably good for lead generation if done on a revenue-sharing basis.

Direct phone calls have the potential to generate better opportunities than any other marketing activity. Active two-way conversations create in-depth engagement, cultivate customer relationships and explore new business opportunities.

Even in the digital age, B2B telemarketing is very much in vogue for a wide range of sales and marketing activities such as lead generation, prospective lead nurturing, trade support, compiling active customers and cleaning up databases.

Telemarketing offers many benefits but the real-time information availability is the best, regardless of the activity you undertake.

The call-centre person can learn first-hand what your customers are expecting, their experience of your services and the market realities. This is possible only if you train the staff to respond and interact with the customers in the right way.

If they just follow a script without knowing what they are doing, it will be a disaster. A successful telemarketing campaign requires planning. This is where you need to take a call on whether to have an internal or an external resource for the campaign.

The ability of staff to address customer queries will be much better than that of an external call centre executive.

An internal call centre team has many advantages. The staff’s knowledge will be unmatched and integration with organisational processes will be easy. You will also get more control and visibility of the campaign, allowing for course correction if needed.

If you outsource, you have to take a lot of decisions to make. Most important is the cost-to-success ratio, for which expertise is not easily available internally. You also need to probe deeper to make sure that you have the right partner who cares for success than just per caller or per call costs.

Here are a few thoughts to help you choose better:

1 How good is the team? When I say good, I mean how professional are they. Whether they have wide experience across industries, specifically in B2B, and whether they work a limited number of hours a day.

2 Inspect their call-centre facilities to ensure they are not sweat shops. Is it a large room with workstations dangerously close to each other? Will there be a lot of background noise at peak hours when all the callers are busy? You will need a place which is calmer and comfortable. Chaos is not good.

3 Check their calling processes. Do they have a script, a guide or do they follow some other format? Do they spend enough time training their employees?

Callers must understand the campaign needs, so that they can execute the programme without a script. If they depend on a script, it will bore the prospect immediately and the results will be disappointing.

A good call centre team uses a call guide and formulates the best dialogue depending on the response from the prospect.

4 Evaluate how the telemarketer sets up a new project. For an effective telemarketing campaign, you need to share a lot of information. Sales and marketing teams should also get involved in this.

The two teams from the client and telemarketer must interact frequently to check the results and feedback to change the tactics. Do check how the agency is equipped to do this.

5 Explore the possibility of integrating them with your CRM system. In this era of technology and real-time solutions, can the telemarketing agency arrange quick sharing via your CRM system?

It will allow sharing of data for speedy action. Check also how much analytics they can provide. Understand what they can bring to the table in terms of number crunching and producing actionable recommendations.

By following these steps, you can get better results from your campaign.