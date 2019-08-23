App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 IT jobs that pay fat salaries: Find out how much these professionals are paid

Here are some top IT jobs that hand a hefty pay package, according to jobs site Indeed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The technology arena has some of the most one of the most lucrative jobs, according to data from job site Indeed. It is also consistent in terms of job growth in the past five years, as last year saw an increase in the number of technology job roles by 31 percent from February 2018 to February 2019. Here are some of the best-paid jobs in the field, according to the website. (Image: pxhere) The technology arena has some of the most one of the most lucrative jobs, according to data from job site Indeed. It is also consistent in terms of job growth in the past five years, as last year saw an increase in the number of technology job roles by 31 percent from February 2018 to February 2019. Here are some of the best-paid jobs in the field, according to the website. (Image: Reuters)
Data Warehouse Architect: The median annual salary for this job title is Rs 15,00,000 and goes up to a salary of Rs 25,00,000 per annum. The job comes with the responsibility of designing and developing high-performance scalable database models to address business issues. (Image: Reuters)
Senior Technical Lead: With a median annual salary Rs 12,00,000 going up to Rs 25,00,000 per annum, an expertise in designing and building software products, in collaboration with the sales and design verticals, is the main job description. A key skill is to analyze user requirements to ensure customer satisfaction. (Image: Pixabay)
Analytics Manager: The median annual salary for this role is Rs 11,50,000, with an upper limit of Rs 24,00,000 per annum. Key skills include a capability to work with large and complex data sets to evaluate, recommend, and support the implementation of business strategies. The role also entails the development of statistical learning models for data analysis. (Image: Reuters)
Technical Project Manager: Employees earn a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000. This amount can go up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum, as a Technical Project Manager is responsible for leading assigned projects, and overseeing each project's life cycle from conception to completion, with an emphasis on technical soundness and resource efficiency. (Image: Pixabay)
Lead Developer: These professionals earn a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000, going up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum. They establish and implement new or revised application systems and software programs. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:37 am

