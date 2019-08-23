5 IT jobs that pay fat salaries: Find out how much these professionals are paid

Here are some top IT jobs that hand a hefty pay package, according to jobs site Indeed. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The information technology sector has some of the most lucrative jobs in the world. According to data from jobs site Indeed, the IT space has been the most consistent in jobs growth over the past five years. Between February 2018-19, there was a 31-percent rise in technology jobs. Here are the top five best-paid jobs in IT. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Data Warehouse Architect: The median annual salary for this job title is Rs 15,00,000 and goes up to Rs 25,00,000 per year. The job comes with the responsibility of designing and developing high-performance scalable database models to address business issues. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Senior Technical Lead: Employees earn a median annual salary between Rs 12,00,000 and 25,00,000 per annum. The candidate needs to have expertise in designing and building software products, in collaboration with sales and design verticals. A key skill required is to analyze user requirements to ensure customer satisfaction. (Image: Pixabay) 4/6 Analytics Manager: The median annual salary for this role is Rs 11,50,000, with an upper limit of Rs 24,00,000 per annum. Key skills include the capability to work with large and complex data sets to evaluate, recommend, and support the implementation of business strategies. The role entails the development of statistical learning models for data analysis. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Technical Project Manager: Employees earn a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000. This amount can go up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum. A Technical Project Manager is responsible for leading assigned projects and overseeing each project's life cycle from conception to completion. (Image: Pixabay) 6/6 Lead Developer: These professionals earn a median annual salary between Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 24,00,000 per year. They're responsible of establishing and implementing new or revised application systems and software programs. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:37 am