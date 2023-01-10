 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5-fold growth in sales, ice-cream 'war' with HUL—here are highlights of RS Sodhi’s tenure at the helm of Amul

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

RS Sodhi, who stepped down as managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), known by its brand Amul, on January 9, joined the company as a senior sales officer in 1982 and was associated with it for more than 40 years.

Here are the five major events that occurred during Sodhi’s tenure as managing director:

1 Impressive growth in sales

GCMMF’s turnover was Rs 9,774.27 crore in FY11, when Sodhi was appointed the MD, according to data presented at the cooperative's annual general meetings. Since then, turnover has grown almost fivefold to Rs 46,481 crore in FY22.

The overall turnover of GCMMF and its constituent member unions, including sales of Amul-branded products, reached Rs 61,000 crore in FY22.

2 Increased milk procurement