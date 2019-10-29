5 actions that will help fight climate change

Climate change and global warming are causing serious damage to the planet, leading to natural calamities, rising sea levels and mass extinction of species. To tackle the issue at hand, sustainable actions are required at the community as well as the national level. Here are five ways to combat climate change:



Reducing Meat Consumption: Studies suggest that about 14.5% of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions are contributed by the livestock sector. Avoiding meat consumption will thus result in lowering the carbon footprint. As per a report by the United Nations, Plant-based foods and sustainable animal-sourced food could free up several million square kilometres of land by 2050 and cut 0.7-8.0 gigatonnes a year of carbon dioxide equivalent. Changes at the community level can surely help in reducing meat consumption, thereby helping in climate action.





Avoiding Food Wastage: About one-third of all the food produced in the world gets wasted and majority of it does not even reach the consumers. Some of it also ends up being wasted at home. This waste then translates to a significant carbon footprint of 3.3 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. Again, there is a dire need for government intervention, such as the promotion of sustainable startups in the food sector that can help in minimizing food wastage.





Promoting Sustainable Transport: Present transportation modes and infrastructures contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), transportation is responsible for 24% of direct CO2 emissions from fuel combustion. Also, the share of the aviation industry in the global emission spectrum is increasing. In this backdrop, it becomes extremely important for the government to introduce measures such as electric vehicles to curb the carbon emissions. By increasing reliance on electric trains and cars, climate change can be better combated.





Investing in Smart Appliances: Our dependence on appliances is growing every year. While this is increasing the energy requirements at one end, it is also giving rise to e-wastage. A befitting strategy here is to increase energy savings, reduce the associated costs, and opt for alternative energy sources. Something as simple as allowing only the appliances with high energy ratings in the market will go a long way.

