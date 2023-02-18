 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council Meeting: Entire compensation cess to states will be cleared, says FM

Meghna Mittal & Siddharth Upasani
Feb 18, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

49th GST Council Meeting 2023: The GST Council has also decided to lower the GST on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners, and certain tracking devices, the minister added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 49th meeting of the GST Council, in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on February 18 (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 18 that the entire outstanding GST (goods and services tax) compensation cess dues to states for the five-year period will be cleared, with the payment of Rs 16,982 crore remaining for June 2022 and an additional Rs 16,524 crore to six states.

"Entire GST compensation cess pending to the tune of Rs 16,982 crore for June 2022 will be cleared. With the release of pending GST compensation cess, all provisional amount pending would have been cleared," Nirmala Sitharaman said while addressing the media on the outcomes of the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi.

The Centre will also clear an additional Rs 16,524 crore, which is the admissible final GST compensation to six states who have provided the revenue figures as certified by the accountant general. However, there are a few more states remaining whose dues will be cleared as and when they submit the AG’s certificate, she said.

