4,971 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 26 more deaths

Coronavirus

With the addition of4,971 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,85,068, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 26 more people also died of the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,733, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.75 per cent, he said.

So far, 3,20,820 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.32 per cent.

There are 57,515 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 59,696 while the death toll stands at 1,261, another official said.