47% Indian tech recruiters switch to online assessment tools to hire talent: Report

While the campus hiring by firms has begun amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tech firms are banking on remote hiring tools, including online assessment tools.

A recent report by HackerEarth titled ‘The State of Developer Recruitment 2020’ stated that 47 percent of Indian tech recruiters have switched to online assessment tools instead of manual hiring processes.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the shift towards remote hiring tools. 30.7 percent of respondents said that remote hiring had increased their sourcing funnel," Hindu BusinessLine quoted the report as saying.

Elaborating on diversity and inclusion hiring, the report claimed that firms are opting for 'elimination of bias and standardising the hiring process' as main drivers to avoid bias.

Among other things, the report added that from employers' perspective artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will become the most demanded skill set in 2021, while health insurance and flexible work hours will be more in demand by the employees.

"To say the entire field of human resources and hiring was turned upside down in 2020 due to the pandemic and issues around racial equality is an understatement," the business daily quoted HackerEarth CEO Sachin Gupta as saying.

"In developer recruitment and hiring, we’ve seen a massive abandonment of outdated practices, the elimination of geographic boundaries when sourcing talent, and the acceleration of an ethos that prioritises developer skills, as well as the adoption of technology that enables the most positive experience and outcomes for both hiring managers and candidates," he added.

HackerEarth included responses from 2,500 recruiters and hiring managers globally to come to the survey results. The sectors where the survey was conducted include technology, pharmaceutical, banking, media, finance, insurance, retail, automobile and construction.