43% of MSMEs to close this fiscal with pre-pandemic margins

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

The report is based on 69 sectors and 147 clusters or two-thirds of the MSME universe, which logged an aggregate revenue of Rs 56 lakh crore, representing 20-25 per cent of the GDP.

Representational Image; Source: ShutterStock)

Nearly half of the small businesses will not be able to claw back their margins to the pre-pandemic levels even though almost all of them will be able to match the fiscal 2020 revenue levels this fiscal due to the inability to completely pass on high commodity prices and the rupee's fall, as per a report.

According to the Crisil report on Wednesday, while almost all small businesses are likely to close this fiscal at the FY20 top-line levels, as much as 43 per cent of them will close the fiscal with pre-pandemic margins because of their inability to completely pass on the high prices in some commodities as well as an unfavourable exchange rate.

According to Pushan Sharma, a director at the agency, the overall MSME sector is expected to bounce back to 1.27 times the pre-pandemic level in terms of revenue this fiscal. While their operating margin is expected to touch the pre-pandemic level this fiscal for 43 per cent of MSMEs by value will buck the trend.

Around 30 per cent of this 43 per cent who are from sectors like chemicals, milk & dairy, and packaged foods, will not reach the pre-pandemic margin level due to high prices of commodities such as crude oil and milk. The remaining 13 per cent from sectors like pharma (bulk drugs) and gems & jewellery will fall short of the mark due to rupee depreciation.

While the rupee fell to 82.3 a dollar in October against 70.9 per dollar in the pre-pandemic era, crude prices have been averaging at USD 104/barrel between April and October compared to USD 61/barrel pre-pandemic. Crude and crude derivatives are used as inputs for many SME sectors, including chemicals, dyes and pigments and construction roads.