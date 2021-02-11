MARKET NEWS

4 ways through which you can keep your private chats safe and secure, WhatsApp shares details

Over its privacy update issue, WhatsApp is in the eye of the storm, however, after the backlash it has been stalled until May.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


WhatsApp, the facebook-owned instant messaging platform has shared four ways a user can keep their chats 'safe, secure and private'.  On #SaferInternetDay this message came by WhatsApp, on which the company renewed its commitment to users to protect their privacy.

Over its privacy update issue, WhatsApp is in the eye of the storm, however, after the backlash it has been stalled until May.

The messaging app tweeted "We’re committed to your privacy. Here are four great ways to keep your WhatsApp chats safe, secure, and private".

Here are the ways: 

-Enable two-step verification: Two-step verification is an optional feature to add a PIN to your account, making it super-duper secure. Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to your WhatsApp account. You’ll see the two-step verification screen after you successfully register your phone number on WhatsApp.

How to do it?

Open WhatsApp Settings

Tap Account > Two-step verification > Enable.

Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it.

Provide an email address you can access or tap Skip if you don't want to add an email address.

Tap Next.

Confirm the email address and tap Save or Done.

-You have control over who can add you to a group: You can pick ‘everyone’, just your contacts, or you can select which of your contacts can add you to a group.

Go to WhatsApp Settings: On Android: Tap More options > Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

On iPhone: Tap Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

-Report Spam: Been messaged by someone who isn’t on your contacts list? Does it look spammy or suspicious? You can report it quickly and easily.
 -Profile: Choose how you show up. You can set your profile photo, ‘last seen’, and your ‘about info’, to be seen by everyone, only your contacts, or no one at all.The messaging app has again reminded everyone that their chats are completely private and no one can see them, not even the platform.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #WhatsApp
first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:56 am

