4 PE firms express interest in Mphasis buyout: Report

Four global private equity (PE) firms have expressed interest in acquiring Blackstone's majority stake in Mphasis, in what is the potentially largest technology deal in India.

Brookfield, Carlyle, Bain Capital and Permira were shortlisted after submitting non-binding bids in mid-December, The Economic Times reported.

The PE firms have begun due diligence and are likely to submit final binding offers in February, the report said.

Blackstone's 56.16 percent holding in Mphasis is valued at at Rs 16,060.6 crore, based on the company's market capitalisation on January 1, the report said. A sale could trigger an offer for 80 percent of the company, in a transaction that might be worth Rs 22,900 crore (approximately $3.1 billion).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Blackstone and Mphasis did not yet respond when contacted by The Economic Times, while Brookfield, Bain, Carlyle and Permira declined to comment.

Blackstone has hired Morgan Stanley to help with the deal, the report said.

"The PE funds will use leverage for the buyout, so for the global players the size is not an issue. They have enough dry powder after record fundraising," a source told the paper.

In April 2016, Blackstone had bought Hewlett Packard Enterprise's 60.5 percent stake in Mphasis in a $1.1 billion deal. It later lowered its stake to 52 percent by 2018, and later raised by around 4 percent.