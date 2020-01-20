4 items you must recycle for a greener future

With each passing year, global warming continues to be a serious concern for our world and more so in 2020. The global population is increasing at an alarming rate of 1.05% annually, and the increasing population of India is one of the significant contributors to that number.

This rapid population growth has resulted in increased usage of various non-renewable and perishable resources like food, water, natural gas and many more. This usage has further resulted in a decline in the availability of these resources. As we become aware of the environmental crises around us, there are a few steps we can take at home to help reduce the growth of global warming. Given below is a list of four items we can recycle, thus contributing to waste management:

Clothes

Clothes made using organic material use a lot of natural resources, especially water. Recycling organically made clothes reduces the emission of greenhouse gases and help in the conservation of freshwater. Clothing made from synthetic fibers uses a lot of harmful chemicals and plastic. Recycling synthetic clothes prevents these items from filling up landfills and causing pollution. Donating unwanted clothes which are in a wearable condition to underprivileged communities can also be a way of recycling.

Mobile Phones

Mobile phones contain a lot of valuable materials. On average, one can extract 75 pounds of gold, 772 pounds of silver, 33 pounds of palladium, and 35,274 pounds of copper from every one million recycled phones. Every phone contains tin, zinc, palladium, platinum, glass, and other hazardous materials such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and Brominated Flame Retardants. Careless disposal of mobile phones can contaminate water, soil, and air. The recycling and reselling of mobile phones reduce greenhouse gas emission to a considerable extent.

Plastic

It is a well-known fact that recycling plastic is paramount for the conservation of our environment. It reduces wastage of resources such as water and coal that would be required for producing more plastic. Prominent personalities have spoken about the vast quantities of plastic that end up oceans, creating havoc for aquamarine life. Above all, recycling plastic reduces incineration or burning of plastic waste, thereby reducing the emission of greenhouse gases like methane, resulting in a safer environment for all.

Paper

Right from newspapers and books to cardboard items, paper can be discarded with ease. For every ton of paper produced, we use approximately 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, 7000 liters of water, and 4000 kilowatts of energy. Recycling paper, thus, is a useful method of combating deforestation practices, and reduces 74% of greenhouse gas emission and 35% of water pollution.