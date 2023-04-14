 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
$4.5 billion worth of platform deals announced across real estate asset classes in FY23: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Private equity inflow in real estate was flat at $4.2 billion in FY23. Additionally, more than 75 percent of the contribution came from foreign investors​

Private equity (PE) investment in real estate remained stable in the last fiscal year at $4.2 billion, of which more than 75 percent of the contribution came from foreign investors, according to a report by real estate consultant ANAROCK.

The ANAROCK Capital FLUX FY23 report said that domestic investors' contribution stood at 22 percent.

The report noted that a significant number of large real estate platform deals were announced in FY23.

Platform deals worth $4.5 billion were announced across real estate asset classes.