3i Infotech snaps 6-day losing streak on Indian Oil contract renewal

Apr 18, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

The contract is valued at Rs 16.29 crore for managing IOCL's data centre services for three years. The stock has fallen over 70 percent after it re-listed in October 2021, largely on the back of inconsistent financial performance

3i Infotech shares jumped over 5 percent on April 18 morning after Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) renewed its contract with the IT company for FY24. The Rs 16.29-crore contract is for managing IOCL's data centre services for three years.

At 11.40 am, 3i Infotech was quoting at Rs 33.30 on the NSE, up 6 percent from the previous close, snapping a six-session losing streak in which it declined more than 12 percent.

“We are delighted that Indian Oil Corporation Limited continues to see value in this partnership... This multi-year deal is a major milestone for 3i Infotech, as we look to grow our portfolio of government and public sector enterprises," 3i Infotech managing director and global CEO Thompson P Gnanam said.