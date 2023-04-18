3i Infotech snaps 6-day losing streak on Indian Oil contract renewal

Representative Image

3i Infotech shares jumped over 5 percent on April 18 morning after Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) renewed its contract with the IT company for FY24. The Rs 16.29-crore contract is for managing IOCL's data centre services for three years.

At 11.40 am, 3i Infotech was quoting at Rs 33.30 on the NSE, up 6 percent from the previous close, snapping a six-session losing streak in which it declined more than 12 percent.

“We are delighted that Indian Oil Corporation Limited continues to see value in this partnership... This multi-year deal is a major milestone for 3i Infotech, as we look to grow our portfolio of government and public sector enterprises," 3i Infotech managing director and global CEO Thompson P Gnanam said.

The stock has fallen over 70 percent ever since it got re-listed in October 2021, largely on the back of inconsistent financial performance. According to Screener.in, its operating margins have ranged between -12 percent and 7 percent over the past six quarters.

In Q3 FY23, its consolidated net sales came in at Rs 182.30 crore, up 10.02 percent year-on-year. Quarterly net profit stood at Rs 13.06 crore compared to a loss of Rs 23 crore in Q3 FY22.

The company plans to achieve organic revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030 by leveraging technologies like 5G in edge computing, cognitive artificial intelligence/machine learning, data science, analytics, and blockchain.

