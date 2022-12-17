 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech, partners awarded Wifi monetisation project by RailTel

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

According to 3i Infotech, the minimum revenue potential from the project is estimated to be Rs 250 crore, spread across five years.

Free Wifi facility at a railway station (Representative image)

A consortium of three IT companies, including 3i Infotech, has been awarded the Wifi monetisation project by  RailTel Corporation of India, a regulatory filing said on December 17.

The two other consortium members are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited (FISST) and Yellow Inc, as per the exchange filing submitted by 3i Infotech.

The project will monetise "one of the biggest captive free public Wifi network in the world", covering more than 6,100 railways stations across India with a per day current user base of 1.1 million, 3I Infotech said.

The minimum revenue potential from the project is "estimated to be Rs 250 crore, spread across five years", it informed the stock exchanges.

Three revenue streams are proposed under the project, it said. The first - 'Captive Wifi' - will be an "active ecosystem, to be upgraded for un-locking the advertising revenue", the company added.

The second revenue stream will be 'Railways’ Super App', where the "revenue will be largely led by advertising and supported by content/ services-based revenue", it noted.