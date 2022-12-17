3i Infotech, partners awarded Wifi monetisation project by RailTel

Free Wifi facility at a railway station (Representative image)

A consortium of three IT companies, including 3i Infotech, has been awarded the Wifi monetisation project by RailTel Corporation of India, a regulatory filing said on December 17.

The two other consortium members are Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Limited (FISST) and Yellow Inc, as per the exchange filing submitted by 3i Infotech.

The project will monetise "one of the biggest captive free public Wifi network in the world", covering more than 6,100 railways stations across India with a per day current user base of 1.1 million, 3I Infotech said.

The minimum revenue potential from the project is "estimated to be Rs 250 crore, spread across five years", it informed the stock exchanges.

Three revenue streams are proposed under the project, it said. The first - 'Captive Wifi' - will be an "active ecosystem, to be upgraded for un-locking the advertising revenue", the company added.

The second revenue stream will be 'Railways’ Super App', where the "revenue will be largely led by advertising and supported by content/ services-based revenue", it noted.

The third, '2WayRelay – Content Delivery', would be a separate product within the app, as it would be available at selected stations and serviceable to users who are in the waiting room of the station, the company further said, adding that the revenue stream would be between ‘paid content and advertising’.

The objective of Wifi monetisation project is to create a media platform having a measurable and physical footprint "across every corner of the country", reaching out to the next 200 million digital consumers, 3i Infotech noted.