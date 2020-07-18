App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

33 employees of Hindustan Unilever unit in Haridwar test positive

The company's management had sent the swab samples of its employees for testing to a private lab.

PTI
 
 
Thirty-three employees of a unit of Hindustan Unilever here have tested positive for COVID-19 in two days, officials said. The unit was closed temporarily on the orders of the district magistrate and its premises thoroughly sanitised.

Twenty people tested positive on Thursday and 13 more on Friday, Chief Medical Officer S N Jha said.

Twenty people tested positive on Thursday and 13 more on Friday, Chief Medical Officer S N Jha said.

All the employees who tested positive have been admitted in the isolation ward of a hospital and the unit where they worked has been sealed, he said.

The rest of the employees of the firm are also being tested, Jha said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:47 am

