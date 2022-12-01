315Work Avenue leases over 400 seats to Jupiter in Bengaluru

Amid growing demand for co-working spaces, flexible office provider 315Work Avenue has leased 400 seats in Bengaluru to Jupiter, a digital banking platform

The workplace, equipped with customized solutions to client's requirements, is situated in HSR Layout in southern Bengaluru which is witnessing rapid commercial growth.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said, with flexible spaces becoming mainstream, coworking companies have become the preferred mode over conventional office space for the new generation workforce. "Companies today are also increasingly seeking solutions that enhance agility and productivity and we are geared up to offer the same," he added.

A Colliers survey mentions that about 38 percent of the organisations are planning to expand their office portfolio in the next 6-18 months. Additionally, 35 percent are planning to retain their existing portfolios while 13 percent are looking to consolidate their office spaces.

A CII-ANAROCK survey has found that nearly 46 percent of the respondents voted in favour of shared spaces and 30 percent opted for the hub-and-spoke model, which means that nearly 76 percent of employees are in favour of the co-working model now.

As per reports, the increased demand from large enterprises will help the industry grow to more than 60 million square feet by 2023, signalling the consistent demand for co-working spaces in the current scenario.