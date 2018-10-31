App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

30 French firms to attend investment meet in Nagpur on November 2

French Ambassador Alexandre Zieglerwill lead a delegation of around 112 representatives of Indo-French companies to the conclave, a release from IFCCI said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), in association with the Embassy of France, is organising an Indo-French Investment Conclave in the city on November 2, which is expected to be attended by 30 French firms.

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are also expected to be present at the event, it added.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, chief convener of the event Prassana Mohile said that the conclave will open many avenues for a multilateral trade partnership between India and France in the key areas of defence and aerospace, smart mobility and logistics, and infrastructure.

Over 300 visitors and around 30 French companies are expected to participate in the discussions leading to an enabling environment for boosting the Indo-French partnership, the release said.

Ziegler said French companies see great potential in the Indian economy.

"They invest and innovate in India. Maharashtra is emerging as a very promising investment destinations in India and I am confident that this conclave will prove to be very fruitful for the Indo-French trade relationship," he added.

According to Guillaume Girard-Reydet, president, IFCCI, India is at the cusp of an unprecedented transformation powered by factors such as rapid urbanisation and increasing consumption driven by its young population.

"At this juncture, France sees great opportunity in partnering with India's transformative economic programmes such as Make in India, Digital India, and Smart Cities and IFCCI is helping in facilitating this through this Indo-French Investment Conclave," he said.

The event will bring together Indian national and state authorities, policymakers, top private sector players from India and France, multilateral agencies, and eminent industry experts, the release said.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IFCCI #investment #Nagpur

