3-Point Analysis | Will Q2 earnings lift market sentiment?

Hopes are now pinned upon the September quarter earnings which, it is expected, will steer the course of the market in the near-term.
The mood of the market looks gloomy as equity benchmarks have lost about 4 percent during the last six consecutive sessions.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out what brokerage houses are expecting from the Q2 earnings.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 05:07 pm