3-Point Analysis | Will crude oil prices rise in 2020?

Crude oil prices gained quite some strength over the past few weeks, despite production cuts and a declining inventory. Brent crude has been trading around $66 per barrel, which is approximately 12 percent higher, since production cuts were announced.

Crude prices have remained range bound given that supply has remained higher than demand despite the production cuts. But with production from non-OPEC nations rising, this could further widen the demand-supply gap.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether crude oil prices would remain high or decline in 2020.