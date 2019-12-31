App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Will crude oil prices rise in 2020?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether crude oil prices would remain high or decline in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices gained quite some strength over the past few weeks, despite production cuts and a declining inventory. Brent crude has been trading around $66 per barrel, which is approximately 12 percent higher, since production cuts were announced.

Crude prices have remained range bound given that supply has remained higher than demand despite the production cuts. But with production from non-OPEC nations rising, this could further widen the demand-supply gap.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether crude oil prices would remain high or decline in 2020.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Brent crude #crude oil prices #Oil prices #OPEC #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.