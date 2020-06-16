3-Point Analysis | Why are we paying so much for petrol and diesel when global prices have not risen?

Fuel prices have risen for the 10th day in a row. There has been a glaring disconnect between the global crude prices and the retail prices of petrol and diesel over the last few months.

Despite sharp correction in global crude prices, retail prices have remained at higher levels owing to simultaneous steep hikes in excise duty by the central government and elevated levels of marketing margins by oil marketing companies (OMC).

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand why are we still paying higher prices at fuel pumps?