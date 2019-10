3-Point Analysis | What investors should do post IRCTC's bumper listing

On October 14, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) listed at Rs 644 on the BSE. This was a stellar start as the share listed on the exchange at a 101.25 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 320 apiece.

Meanwhile, it listed at Rs 626 on the NSE, up 95.6 percent over the issue price.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what has led to the stellar listing and what strategy should investors resort to. The Great Diwali Discount!

