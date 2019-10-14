App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What investors should do post IRCTC's bumper listing

It had a stellar start, with shares listing at Rs 644 on the BSE and Rs 626 on the NSE over the issue price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On October 14, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) listed at Rs 644 on the BSE. This was a stellar start as the share listed on the exchange at a 101.25 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 320 apiece.

Meanwhile, it listed at Rs 626 on the NSE, up 95.6 percent over the issue price.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of what has led to the stellar listing and what strategy should investors resort to.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Indian Railways #IRCTC #IRCTC IPO #markets #stocks #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.