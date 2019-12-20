App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Should investors worry about NCLAT verdict on Tata Group?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to reveal what the NLCAT verdict mean for Tata Group and its stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an apparent blow to Tata Group, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal recently ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman at Tata Sons. The judgement termed the appointment of N Chandrasekaran to the post in February 2017 as illegal.

But will this verdict impact the company's stock?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to reveal what the NLCAT verdict mean for Tata Group and its stock.

Close
Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Cyrus Mistry #NCLAT #Tata Chairman #Tata Group #Tata Sons #video

