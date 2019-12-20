3-Point Analysis | Should investors worry about NCLAT verdict on Tata Group?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to reveal what the NLCAT verdict mean for Tata Group and its stock.
In an apparent blow to Tata Group, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal recently ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman at Tata Sons. The judgement termed the appointment of N Chandrasekaran to the post in February 2017 as illegal.
But will this verdict impact the company's stock?
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to reveal what the NLCAT verdict mean for Tata Group and its stock.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:12 pm