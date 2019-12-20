3-Point Analysis | Should investors worry about NCLAT verdict on Tata Group?

In an apparent blow to Tata Group, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal recently ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman at Tata Sons. The judgement termed the appointment of N Chandrasekaran to the post in February 2017 as illegal.

But will this verdict impact the company's stock?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to reveal what the NLCAT verdict mean for Tata Group and its stock.