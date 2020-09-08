3 Point Analysis | ICICI-Videocon case: Post Deepak Kochhar’s arrest, will Chanda Kochhar be the next?

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, on September 8 has been remanded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for further questioning till September 19 by Special PMLA court in Mumbai.

He was arrested on September 7 in connection with the ICICI Bank -Videocon money laundering case. What do we know so far about the case? And post-Deepak Kochhar's arrest, is Chanda Kochhar next? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.