Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | ICICI-Videocon case: Post Deepak Kochhar’s arrest, will Chanda Kochhar be the next?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what will happen next in the ICICI-Videocon case

Moneycontrol News

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, on September 8 has been remanded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for further questioning till September 19 by Special PMLA court in Mumbai.

He was arrested on September 7 in connection with the ICICI Bank -Videocon money laundering case. What do we know so far about the case? And post-Deepak Kochhar's arrest, is Chanda Kochhar next? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Business #ICICI-Videocon case #India #video

