3-Point Analysis | Hotels offering stellar deals; here's what you can expect

Free complimentary meals, heavy discounts on stays, free wifi and laundry are some of the enticing offers being rolled out by hotel companies as they prepare to welcome guests again.

Premium and luxury-class chains such as Taj Hotels and Resorts, ITC Hotels, Hotel Leela, Marriott International have rolled out these offers.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the recovery strategy adopted by the hotel chains to counter the COVID-19 impact.