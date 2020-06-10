App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Hotels offering stellar deals; here's what you can expect

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the recovery strategy adopted by the hotel chains to counter the COVID-19 impact.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Free complimentary meals, heavy discounts on stays, free wifi and laundry are some of the enticing offers being rolled out by hotel companies as they prepare to welcome guests again.

Premium and luxury-class chains such as Taj Hotels and ResortsITC HotelsHotel Leela, Marriott International have rolled out these offers.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the recovery strategy adopted by the hotel chains to counter the COVID-19 impact.

Watch the video to know more...

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #hotel offers #lockdown #Luxury Hotel #Moneycontrol Videos #Unlock 1.0 #videos

