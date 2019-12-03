3 Point Analysis | Auto sector: Which companies can investors look forward to?

The auto sector, especially the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, continues to gasp for oxygen. There seems to be no respite due to weak macro environment and regulatory framework. Auto majors have, however, seen some recovery in passenger vehicle (PV) and three-wheeler (3W) segments.

There have been disappointing numbers from auto majors in all segments. The economic slowdown, new axle load norms, tight liquidity and non-availability of finance have weighed on CVs, though the passenger car segment has done relatively well and three-wheelers have posted strong growth.

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis of the Auto sector, and which companies the investors can look forward to.