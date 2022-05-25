English
    3 Pakistani terrorists, J&K cop killed in Baramulla encounter

    Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    ”Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

    Further details of the operation are awaited.



    PTI
