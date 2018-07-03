App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

3% GST on gold procurement hampering exports: GJEPC

The sector is reportedly a USD 41 billion export industry and it contributes 7 percent to the country's economic growth and 15 percent to exports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 3 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on exporters for procuring gold from nominated agencies is hampering jewellery exports from India, industry body GJEPC said on Tuesday.

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Pramod Agrawal said the sector is a USD 41 billion export industry and it contributes 7 percent to the country's economic growth and 15 percent to exports.

"Government has given relief to nominated agencies for not paying IGST upfront on gold import on submission of bond. But there is still implication of 3 percent GST on the exporter for procuring gold from nominated agencies which from time to time the council has represented to government. This is hampering gold jewellery exports from India," he said in a statement.

He also urged the government to expedite the refund processes as the industry is facing an issue of non-realisation of GST paid.

"GST rates for gold jewellery remained at 3 percent and as a result, excluding the exports of SEZ which doesn't fall in the ambit of GST, the gold jewellery exports from domestic tariff area has seen a reduction," he added.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Gold export #GST #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.