3 dead, 3 injured in Washington DC shooting: Report

September 05, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
Breaking News

Breaking News

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Washington DC on September 4, NBC News reported.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the deceased were young adults.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Sep 5, 2021 11:54 am

