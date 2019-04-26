3 blasts at Tata Steelworks plant in UK

At least three blasts were reported at the UK's largest Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot, injuring two persons, according to a media report.

The blast at the plant in Port Talbot, Wales occurred around 3.35 am (local time), BBC reported.

South Wales Police department said they are aware of an incident in the Tata Steelworks plant.

"Emergency services are in attendance and further information will be released shortly," the department tweeted.

The police said they received calls at 3:35 AM (local time) reporting an explosion at the plant. "At this time we there are just two casualties with minor injuries."

A Tata Steel spokesman said the company was working with emergency services and the fires at the plant are "under control".

"We can confirm there has been an incident at our Port Talbot site," he said, adding that "the emergency services have attended and are working with our on-site services."

"The fires has been extinguished, and that a full investigation launched into the incident, which it said started after a "spillage of liquid iron as it was travelling to the steel plant," Tata Steel said in a statement.

Early indications suggested the explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, police was quoted as saying by the report.

"The explosion caused some small fires which are all under control and damage to some buildings on the site," the spokesman said.

Locals reported their houses shook with the force of a blast at the Tata Steel site in Port Talbot in the early hours of Friday.