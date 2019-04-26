App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

3 blasts at Tata Steelworks plant in UK

The blast at the plant in Port Talbot, Wales occurred around 3.35 am (local time), BBC reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

At least three blasts were reported at the UK's largest Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot, injuring two persons, according to a media report.

The blast at the plant in Port Talbot, Wales occurred around 3.35 am (local time), BBC reported.

South Wales Police department said they are aware of an incident in the Tata Steelworks plant.

"Emergency services are in attendance and further information will be released shortly," the department tweeted.

related news

The police said they received calls at 3:35 AM (local time) reporting an explosion at the plant. "At this time we there are just two casualties with minor injuries."

A Tata Steel spokesman said the company was working with emergency services and the fires at the plant are "under control".

"We can confirm there has been an incident at our Port Talbot site," he said, adding that "the emergency services have attended and are working with our on-site services."

"The fires has been extinguished, and that a full investigation launched into the incident, which it said started after a "spillage of liquid iron as it was travelling to the steel plant," Tata Steel said in a statement.

Early indications suggested the explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, police was quoted as saying by the report.

"The explosion caused some small fires which are all under control and damage to some buildings on the site," the spokesman said.

Locals reported their houses shook with the force of a blast at the Tata Steel site in Port Talbot in the early hours of Friday.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #Europe #port talbot site #Tata Steel

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecti ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Parrot Arrested For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in ...

Top Court Orders RBI to Disclose Annual Inspection Reports of Banks Un ...

Congress More Keen on Forming UP govt in 2022 Than Halting BJP, Says A ...

Facebook Users Care Less About Privacy Than Regulators

Fake vs Fact: Did Sri Lankan Police Release this Video of Detaining an ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Launches His Own Podcast to Talk About Te ...

Apple's Next Mobile OS Could Bring Mouse Support to The iPad

PUBG Mobile Developer Says Working With Nintendo to Release Switch Gam ...

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch Event Tickets go on Sale: Whe ...

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty nears 11,700; Ax ...

Top brokerage calls for April 26: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Film has record-break ...

Sri Lanka govt revises toll in Easter Sunday blasts from 359 to 253; s ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi dominates as suspense around Priy ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.