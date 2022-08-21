English
    25 Assam districts face internet suspension during govt exam hours

    Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been promulgated in the districts where the examinations are being conducted, a top government official said.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Consumers in India will have access to world-class 5G services in the near future.(Representative image)

    Mobile internet services across 25 districts of Assam have been suspended for four hours on Sunday in order to prevent possible malpractices during written examination for Grade-IV posts of various state government departments.


    Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been promulgated in the districts where the examinations are being conducted, a top government official said.


    More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts, with the examinations scheduled for August 21 and 28, and September 11.

    While the Grade-IV examinations took place on Sunday in two shifts, tests for Grade-III posts will be held on the other two dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).  Senior officials of private telecom operators Airtel and Jio told

    PTI
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 01:41 pm
