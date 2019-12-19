24x7 NEFT | Anxious banks say it will upset cash balance, raise concerns with RBI: Report

Bankers have raised concerns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its decision to allow National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions throughout the day, saying the practise could cause chaos, the Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had on November 30 written to RBI Executive Director S Ganesh Kumar saying that 24x7 NEFT would increase the risk, as without any cap on value per transaction, it could lead to extreme flows when banks are closed and create chaos if banks are unprepared.

NEFT is a one-on-one fund transfer system by which a customer can transfer funds from one bank branch to another bank branch in the country. Here, both banks do not need to be the same.

The biggest concern raised was this would negatively impact the maintenance of cash balances, i.e. the cash reserve ratio (CRR), after 7 pm would become difficult, especially in case of large outflows late in the evening or early morning while the money market is shut.

RBI’s lending window to banks for overnight funds functions till 7.30 pm. On this, IBA Chief Executive VG Kannan told the paper that the central bank partly addressed these concerns. “RBI is offering a liquidity window, but we would have to wait to figure out the system,” he said.

However, some dismissed the fears as exaggerated as NEFT is predominantly used by retail customers where large outflows are rare.